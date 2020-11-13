Diwali's message has a special significance this year: Australian PM Scott Morrison

Left Menu
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has extended Diwali greetings and said the festival's message carries "a special significance" this year as the world is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, Diwali's message has a special significance," Morrison said in a video message released recently. "Every nation on earth is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-11-2020 07:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 07:03 IST
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has extended Diwali greetings and said the festival's message carries "a special significance" this year as the world is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. "Most years, we often think of this dispelling of darkness as a theoretical concept rather than something that is experienced and overcome. This year, Diwali's message has a special significance," Morrison said in a video message released recently.

"Every nation on earth is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lives and livelihoods have been lost as we have witnessed the most dramatic shock in generations. Despite this, we have a common hope. Throughout 2020, despite our own fears, we have supported each other, encouraged each other, and stood with each other. "We have drawn strength and inspiration from our medical professionals, teachers, cleaners, retail staff, police and defence force personnel and so many more who have responded to the crisis with compassion and professionalism," he said.

He said Australia is the most successful multi-cultural nation on earth and "at this Diwali, I pay tribute to all those who have brought this tradition to our shores." "Yes, we have seen darkness this year, but the light is overcoming that darkness. There is light ahead, and there is hope. Warmest greetings to everyone celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights. It's a special moment for people of many faiths," Morrison said in his message. Other politicians who extended their greetings include Opposition leader Anthony Albanese who said he hoped next year people will be able to celebrate the festival of lights together.

"I wish all of you a wonderful Diwali festival. As a celebration of the victory of light over darkness, it is a most welcome and timely antidote to the uncertainty that surrounds us,” Albanese said, adding "we have all had to adapt to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic, yet even amid all this upheaval, Diwali will stand tall as a striking expression of your tradition and your spirituality, your devotion and your faith." Albanese said, "I sympathise with those who aren't able to return to their ancestral homes, and to those unable to celebrate with their families this year." Australia is home to over 7,00,000 Indian-origin people, while Indian migrants are the top source of new Australian citizens with over 28,000 Indian nationals becoming Australian citizens last year..

