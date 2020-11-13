Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO and UNAIDS update HIV Testing Services dashboard ahead of World AIDS Day 2020

Countries need to have a range of testing approaches to reach people living with HIV who do not know their status and others at risk of acquiring HIV.

WHO | Updated: 13-11-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 08:24 IST
WHO and UNAIDS update HIV Testing Services dashboard ahead of World AIDS Day 2020
“It is critical to have differentiated HIV testing data at this stage in the epidemic,” said Cheryl Johnson, WHO Technical Officer. Image Credit: Flickr / Women Fitness

The World Health Organization (WHO), in coordination with UNAIDS, has updated its HIV Testing Services dashboard with new data for 2020, ahead of this year's World AIDS Day.

The interactive dashboard gives users a wide range of information on HIV testing from countries worldwide on, for example, HIV prevalence, the number of people testing positive for HIV and the number of people testing for HIV for the first time or repeating a test. Data are given in charts and tables and are differentiated by age, sex and other characteristics.

"It is critical to have differentiated HIV testing data at this stage in the epidemic," said Cheryl Johnson, WHO Technical Officer. "Having such data will help programmes to implement the World Health Organization's guidelines so that they may reach the remaining people living with HIV who do not know their status. We look forward to working with countries on how they can use their data to guide efficient and effective HIV testing services."

Countries need to have a range of testing approaches to reach people living with HIV who do not know their status and others at risk of acquiring HIV. The dashboard will help countries develop the best mix of testing services—such as self-testing, index testing and various forms of community and facility-based testing services—suitable for their settings. Countries can also monitor progress the number of new people that learn about their HIV status.

"We are using data to intensify our efforts to reach the remaining people living with HIV who don't know their status and to facilitate linkage to care by prioritizing and differentiating testing so we can reach underserved geographies and populations in Uganda. The dashboard is a useful tool to help guide decision-making and our national strategy moving forward," said Geoffrey Taasi, Programme Officer, HIV Testing Services, Ministry of Health, Uganda.

The information on the dashboard is a mixture of WHO and UNAIDS data, national programme data, modelled estimates and population survey data—it also includes the implementation status of testing services and national policies. The data used were selected in consultation with representatives of ministries of health, research partners, local and international implementing partners, and donors.

In addition to the website, the dashboard can be accessed through the WHO HTS Info app using a smartphone or tablet.

"Expansion of relevant HIV testing approaches is critical for Viet Nam to achieve the 90–90–90 targets. With support from the World Health Organization and other partners, we have successfully piloted community-based HIV testing, including lay provider testing and self-testing. We are now working to scale-up these approaches nationwide," said Nguyen Hoang Long, Director-General of the Viet Nam Authority of HIV/AIDS Control, Ministry of Health, Viet Nam.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

DeChambeau shoots 70 in 1st round of Masters; 'I got greedy'

Bryson DeChambeau isnt afraid to let it rip with his clubs or his mouth. Both caused him some trouble at the Masters this week.The reigning US Open champion raised eyebrows at Augusta National when he said he thought of the par-72 course a...

Soccer-Arsenal's Aubameyang brushes off Kroos criticism of his goal celebrations

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has defended his goal celebrations that involve him wearing the masks of different superheroes after being criticised by Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast...

Trot is hot: It's not just K-pop in South Korea

In a film theatre near Seoul, scores of middle-aged South Korean women in matching baby-blue T-shirts, hair bands and face masks inscribed with the word Hero are screaming, singing along and taking selfies.They are some of the 135,000-membe...

Creditor bank considering deal for Asiana Airlines to be sold to Korean Air's parent

Asiana Airlines Incs main creditor said on Friday it was considering a deal for the debt-ridden carrier to be sold to the parent company of rival Korean Air Lines Co Ltd.Shares in Asiana, which is saddled with some 11.5 billion in debt and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020