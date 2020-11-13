Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadians have to tamp down COVID-19 to save Christmas, PM Trudeau says

In Canada, coronavirus cases rose by more than 5,500 on Thursday from the previous day, and the average daily increase over the previous week was 4,015. On Tuesday Trudeau scolded provincial leaders, who are in charge of introducing health restrictions, for acting too slowly to impose new measures during the second wave.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 13-11-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 20:39 IST
Canadians have to tamp down COVID-19 to save Christmas, PM Trudeau says
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Canadians have time to tamp down the surging second wave of COVID-19 by Christmas if they act now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, as some provinces impose new health restrictions.

"If you want to gather with your loved ones at Christmas, even in a restrained way, we're going to have to make sure that we change the trendlines on this COVID crisis right now," Trudeau said in an interview with 980 CFPL radio in London, Ontario. In Canada, coronavirus cases rose by more than 5,500 on Thursday from the previous day, and the average daily increase over the previous week was 4,015.

On Tuesday Trudeau scolded provincial leaders, who are in charge of introducing health restrictions, for acting too slowly to impose new measures during the second wave. That day, Manitoba announced a major shutdown. Saskatchewan's top health officials are expected to announce additional public health measures later on Friday as transmission spikes there.

On Thursday, Alberta banned group fitness and team sports for two weeks in some regions. Ontario, the most populous province, indicated it may have to suspend non-essential surgeries again as surging coronavirus cases fill hospital intensive care units. Trudeau spoke to provincial leaders on Thursday evening, assuring them of the federal government's support to soften the economic blow of any lockdowns.

"The federal government will continue to be there to support (provinces and territories) and encourage them to make those difficult decisions to shut things down now so things don't get too bad in the coming months," Trudeau said. Trudeau also said the federal government would announce "hundreds of millions of dollars" in support for job training in Ontario later on Friday.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports record 40,902 daily coronavirus cases, 550 deaths

Italy has registered a record 40,902 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 37,978 on Thursday. The ministry also reported 550 COVID-related deaths, down from 636 the day before.Infect...

Nepal's ex-election commissioner camps in Gorakhpur, hopes to find missing cat

Nepals former election commissioner Ila Sharma has announced a Rs 15,000 reward for anyone who helps find her missing cat, a bundle of joy with green eyes and a brown spot on the nose. Sharma, the wife of Indias former chief election commis...

Two Czech nationals caught leaving London for Dubai with cash-filled suitcases

Two Czech nationals caught at Londons Heathrow airport bound for Dubai with 1.2 million pounds 1.58 million in their suitcases have been charged with money laundering, the British government said on Friday.The pair, a man aged 37 and a woma...

Rugby-France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off

The Autumn Nations Cup game between France and Fiji on Sunday has been called off following positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, the French federation FFR said on Friday.The FFR said in a statement that the outcome of the game, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020