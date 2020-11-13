Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy reports record 40,902 daily coronavirus cases, 550 deaths

Italy has registered a record 40,902 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 37,978 on Thursday. The ministry also reported 550 COVID-related deaths, down from 636 the day before. Infections in Italy since the disease first came to light in February total 1.107 million, while 44,139 people have now died because of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:48 IST
Italy reports record 40,902 daily coronavirus cases, 550 deaths

Italy has registered a record 40,902 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 37,978 on Thursday. The ministry also reported 550 COVID-related deaths, down from 636 the day before.

Infections in Italy since the disease first came to light in February total 1.107 million, while 44,139 people have now died because of the coronavirus. There were a record 254,908 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 234,672.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Friday, reporting 10,634 new cases against 9,291 on Thursday. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana reports 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

As many as 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 2,115 discharges and 27 deaths were reported in Haryana, as per the State Health Department on Friday. Total positive cases due to the disease rose to 1,95,799 including 1,74,380 recoveriesdischarges and...

Income tax relief for real-estate developers, home buyers announced under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0

In order to boost demand in the real-estate sector and to enable the real-estate developers to liquidate their unsold inventory at a rate substantially lower than the circle rate and giving benefit to the home buyers, the government has dec...

ByteDance gets 15-day extension from U.S. order to divest TikTok -company

The Trump administration granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed the Chinese company to sell its TikTok short video-sharing app by Thursday, the company said in a court filing on Friday. TikTok said it ...

Rumours of TMC Singur leader offering to resign, party MLA meets him at his residence

Amid rumours of Trinamool Congress MLA Becharam Manna, who was at the forefront of Mamata Banerjees Singur movement, offering to resign from the Assembly over disagreement on some issues, party legislator Prabir Ghosal Friday met him at his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020