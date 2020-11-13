Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cytokinetics heart failure drug succeeds but slightly higher death rate seen -study

Cytokinetics Inc on Friday said a pivotal trial of the experimental heart failure drug it is developing with Amgen Inc showed a slightly higher rate of cardiovascular-related death for patients given the medicine compared to those on a placebo. Details presented at annual meeting of the American Heart Association (AHA) held virtually this year follow the release in October of initial results for the 8,256-patient trial.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 22:05 IST
Cytokinetics heart failure drug succeeds but slightly higher death rate seen -study

Cytokinetics Inc on Friday said a pivotal trial of the experimental heart failure drug it is developing with Amgen Inc showed a slightly higher rate of cardiovascular-related death for patients given the medicine compared to those on a placebo.

Details presented at annual meeting of the American Heart Association (AHA) held virtually this year follow the release in October of initial results for the 8,256-patient trial. That announcement said the drug, omecamtiv mecarbil, met its main trial combination goal of reducing the risk of heart related death or need for hospitalization and other urgent care. The benefit, while deemed statistically significant, was not dramatic, with those events occurring in 37% of trial patients treated with the medicine versus 39.1% of the placebo group.

Researchers said on Friday that 809, or 19.6%, of trial patients treated with omecamtiv mecarbil died, compared with 798, or 19.4%, of patients assigned to a placebo. Patients in the study were considered to be at risk of hospitalization and death, despite being well treated with standard therapy.

The drug is designed to work by activating cardiac myosin, a protein in heart muscle cells responsible for converting chemical energy into the mechanical force that drives cardiac contraction. Cytokinetics said the Phase III trial did not meet any of its other secondary goals, although a "potentially greater treatment effect" was suggested in patients with a lower left ventricular ejection fraction.

Heart failure, a chronic condition in which the heart becomes unable to pump blood efficiently, affects more than 64 million people worldwide. It is the leading cause of hospitalization and hospital readmission in people age 65 and older. (Reporting By Deena Beasley Editing by Bill Berkrot)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana reports 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

As many as 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 2,115 discharges and 27 deaths were reported in Haryana, as per the State Health Department on Friday. Total positive cases due to the disease rose to 1,95,799 including 1,74,380 recoveriesdischarges and...

Income tax relief for real-estate developers, home buyers announced under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0

In order to boost demand in the real-estate sector and to enable the real-estate developers to liquidate their unsold inventory at a rate substantially lower than the circle rate and giving benefit to the home buyers, the government has dec...

ByteDance gets 15-day extension from U.S. order to divest TikTok -company

The Trump administration granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed the Chinese company to sell its TikTok short video-sharing app by Thursday, the company said in a court filing on Friday. TikTok said it ...

Rumours of TMC Singur leader offering to resign, party MLA meets him at his residence

Amid rumours of Trinamool Congress MLA Becharam Manna, who was at the forefront of Mamata Banerjees Singur movement, offering to resign from the Assembly over disagreement on some issues, party legislator Prabir Ghosal Friday met him at his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020