Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden aide says no U.S.-wide COVID lockdown planned as West Coast states advise against travel

The warning against unnecessary transit came as the daily increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States rose to a record of over 177,000 on Friday, the fourth straight day a new all-time high has been set, according to a Reuters tally of figures from U.S. public health agencies. California, Oregon and Washington urged residents to avoid venturing out of state, citing concerns raised by health experts that the coming holiday travel season would accelerate already alarming spikes in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 10:47 IST
Biden aide says no U.S.-wide COVID lockdown planned as West Coast states advise against travel
Oregon Governor Kate Brown took the additional step of ordering social gatherings limited to no more than six people, effective immediately, a restriction she said she was prepared to enforce. Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Joe Biden's top coronavirus adviser said on Friday there were no plans for a wholesale nationwide lockdown to curb the surging COVID-19 pandemic, while three U.S. West Coast states jointly called for a halt in non-essential travel. The warning against unnecessary transit came as the daily increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States rose to a record of over 177,000 on Friday, the fourth straight day a new all-time high has been set, according to a Reuters tally of figures from U.S. public health agencies.

California, Oregon and Washington urged residents to avoid venturing out of state, citing concerns raised by health experts that the coming holiday travel season would accelerate already alarming spikes in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Oregon Governor Kate Brown took the additional step of ordering social gatherings limited to no more than six people, effective immediately, a restriction she said she was prepared to enforce.

"I am not asking you, I am telling you, to stop your social gatherings ... and your house parties and to limit your social interactions to six and under, not more than one household," Brown said. Similarly, New Mexico's acting health secretary, Billy Jiminez, extended through the end of November a three-week-old ban on gatherings of more than five people who do not live in the same household, along with a directive advising state residents to stay "in their homes for all but the most essential activities and services."

That order also requires face coverings be worn in public and mandates the closure of workplaces not defined as "essential businesses," such as grocery stores, farms, childcare centres, banks, "big-box" retailers, factories and healthcare facilities. The dire situation has prompted a growing list of state and local governments to re-impose restrictions they eased during a summertime ebb in COVID-19 outbreaks.

The governors of six states in the Northeast, the region hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, plan an emergency meeting this weekend to coordinate responses, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. The country's patchwork of measures will likely remain intact after Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20 following his election defeat of Republican President Donald Trump, the head of the Democrat's coronavirus advisory board said.

"We're not in a place where we're saying shut the whole country down," Dr Vivek Murthy, a former U.S. surgeon general, told ABC's "Good Morning America." "Right now the way we should be thinking about this is more like a series of restrictions that we dial up or down depending on how bad a spread is taking place in a specific region," he said.

Murthy's comments were a sharp rebuttal to Trump's repeated campaign assertions that Biden was intent on locking down the country if he were elected president. Medical experts point to increased indoor gatherings with the onset of winter, along with lapses in social distancing and mask-wearing habits, as the main factors stoking an ominous nationwide surge in coronavirus transmissions and the rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

The mounting caseload is starting to strain the resources of some hospitals and is on track to push many to the brink, they warn. "I'm 100% worried about the holidays," Dr Khalilah Gates, a pulmonary specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, told Reuters on Friday. "We don't have an endless ability to surge."

TROUBLING BENCHMARKS

Announcing the West Coast travel advisory, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr Mark Ghaly said a strict mandate was ruled out over concerns that "COVID fatigue" might spark a backlash, leading people to behave in ways that are less safe.

The advisory urges individuals entering or returning to the three states to self-quarantine for 14 days, the presumed incubation period for the virus. On Thursday, California became only the second state, after Texas earlier this month, to see its tally of confirmed infections top 1 million, with its daily average of new cases jumping nearly 50% in the first week of November.

"This is the fastest rate of rising we have seen in California," said Dr Erica Pan, the state's acting health officer and chief epidemiologist. Illinois reported a record 15,433 new cases on Friday, the most of any state in a 24-hour period, surpassing the previous all-time high of 15,300 set by Florida in July.

New daily cases rose to 177,620 on Friday, crossing the 100,000-mark for the 10th day, the Reuters tally showed. The country also has averaged over 1,000 deaths a day for the past seven days, a trend last seen in August. The daily caseload has more than doubled in 13 states over the past two weeks, most of them in the Midwest, according to the Reuters tally.

Dr Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, attributed some of the spikes to recent Halloween celebrations. He warned of more to come if Americans let their guard down for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Chicago has urged residents to stay at home and shun visitors for the next 30 days, including Thanksgiving.

New York City restaurants were ordered closed to indoor dining at 10 p.m., while Detroit public schools suspended in-person learning starting on Friday. Dr Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert on Trump's coronavirus task force, said his advice to Biden's transition team would be the same, continue emphasizing social distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing masks and washing hands.

"Public health principles don't change from one month to another or from one administration to another," he said in an interview.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false election claims

President Donald Trumps supporters will take to the streets on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens victory.Trump ...

Earthquake rattles southwestern Pakistan; no damage reports

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistans southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts early Saturday but no damage was immediately reported, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said. The earthquake was centred 38 kilometres 23 m...

Linda Woolverton to pen 'Eloise' adaptation for MRC

Veteran writer Linda Woolverton will be adapting the classic childrens book Eloise for the big screen. Woolverton, who has worked on popular Disney movies like Alice in Wonderland and Maleficent, will adapt the screenplay for the project, w...

Ethiopia's Amhara rocked by explosions, rights group warns on Tigray

Two explosions hit cities in Ethiopias Amhara state, which neighbours the northern state of Tigray where federal troops are fighting local forces, and the human rights commission warned against rights violations in the conflict.Hundreds of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020