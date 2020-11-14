Gujarat: BJP MP Narhari Amin tests positive for coronavirus

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Narhari Amin, on Saturday tweeted that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Amin said he was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on the advice of doctors.

"When I felt initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested, and the report came positive. My health is fine but I have been admitted to UN Mehta Hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself examined," he tweeted. Earlier, Amin's colleagues in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, namely Abhay Bhardwaj (BJP) and Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress) had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Bhardwaj still continues to be under treatment due to health complications. After dropping to three-digits, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rose again by 1,152 on Friday, taking the total count of infections to 1,86,116. The COVID-19 death toll stood at 3,791.

A total 1,69,936 people have recovered from the viral infection so far, as per the state health department..