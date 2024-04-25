Left Menu

Three new members sworn in as Rajya Sabha MPs

Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar administered oaths to three newly elected BJP members: Devendra Pratap Singh, Tejveer Singh, and Mahendra Bhatt from Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:43 IST
Three new members sworn in as Rajya Sabha MPs
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday administered oath to three newly-elected members of the BJP.

The new members, who took oath are Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh, Tejveer Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand.

''Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to the elected Members of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House today,'' the chairman's office said while sharing pictures of the oath taking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024