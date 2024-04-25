Three new members sworn in as Rajya Sabha MPs

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday administered oath to three newly-elected members of the BJP.

The new members, who took oath are Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh, Tejveer Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand.

''Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to the elected Members of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House today,'' the chairman's office said while sharing pictures of the oath taking.

