Three new members sworn in as Rajya Sabha MPs
Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar administered oaths to three newly elected BJP members: Devendra Pratap Singh, Tejveer Singh, and Mahendra Bhatt from Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand respectively.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:43 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday administered oath to three newly-elected members of the BJP.
The new members, who took oath are Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh, Tejveer Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand.
''Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to the elected Members of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House today,'' the chairman's office said while sharing pictures of the oath taking.
