Left Menu
Development News Edition

Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center, bringing holiday cheer

The 75-foot (23-meter) tall Norway spruce arrived at Rockefeller Center in the early morning hours accompanied by a police escort along the 185-mile (298-km) route from Oneonta, New York. A lighting ceremony for the 11-ton tree is planned at Rockefeller Plaza for Dec. 2, according to NBC, whose headquarters stand in front of the plaza and which will televise the event.

Reuters | New York City | Updated: 15-11-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 01:10 IST
Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center, bringing holiday cheer
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

New York City received a much-need boost on Saturday with the arrival of a giant Christmas tree that marks the unofficial start of the 2020 holiday season. The 75-foot (23-meter) tall Norway spruce arrived at Rockefeller Center in the early morning hours accompanied by a police escort along the 185-mile (298-km) route from Oneonta, New York.

A lighting ceremony for the 11-ton tree is planned at Rockefeller Plaza for Dec. 2, according to NBC, whose headquarters stand in front of the plaza and which will televise the event. In-person spectators will not be allowed at the ceremony, which usually draws hundreds of holiday well-wishers, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the network said. However, visitors should be able to visit the tree during the holiday season.

The holiday cheer comes amid a resurgence in the pandemic. Coronavirus infections in the United States are at their peak, with 139,953 new cases reported each day. Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 10 million infections and over 244,000 COVID-19-related deaths in the United States. Every year, the Rockefeller Center tree is decorated with thousands of lights on a five-mile-long (8-km-long) wire and topped with a large star. It is visited by millions of tourists and New York residents.

This year's tree was donated by Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 as cases rise

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19, shortly after announcing the country had posted a record number of new cases in a single day.This is a war, every day the virus takes the lives ...

WRAPUP 5-As legal blitz flounders, Trump protesters back false election claims

Tens of thousands of President Donald Trumps supporters marched through downtown Washington on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with long-shot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe ...

People News Roundup: 'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No.1

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Thats crazy Kylie tops chart in five decades as Disco hits No.1Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a crazy slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female...

Rockets fired at Eritrean capital from Ethiopia, diplomats say

At least three rockets were fired at Eritreas capital from Ethiopia on Saturday night, five regional diplomats said, a major escalation of an 11-day conflict pitting Ethiopian federal troops against local forces in the northern Tigray regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020