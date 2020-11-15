Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of COVID-19

Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of COVID-19Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 06:45 IST
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Saturday he "most likely" has a moderate case of COVID-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.
"Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold," Musk wrote in a tweet. https://bit.ly/3kwNHbU
- READ MORE ON:
- Elon Musk