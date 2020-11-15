COVID: 2 more deaths, 168 more cases in Chandigarh

The deadly coronavirus claimed two more lives in Chandigarh, pushing the death toll due to the pandemic in the Union Territory to 248 while 168 more people were tested positive for the infection in the last two days, a medical bulletin said on Sunday. With the discovery of new COVID-19 patients, the total number of cases rose to 15,804 in two days, said the medical bulletin.

There are 1,088 active cases as of now, it said. A total of 87 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection on Saturday and Sunday, taking the number of cured persons to 14,468, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,22,189 samples have been taken so far for testing and of them, 1,05,664 tested negative while reports of 61 samples were awaited, the bulletin said..