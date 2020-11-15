Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad adds 219 fresh COVID-19 cases, 229 recover

Ahmedabad district on Sunday reported 219 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 45,343, the Gujarat health department said. Meanwhile, 229 patients were discharged in the day, exceeding the new cases. The total number of recoveries in the district now stands at 40,061, the department said in a release.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-11-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 20:57 IST
Ahmedabad adds 219 fresh COVID-19 cases, 229 recover

Ahmedabad district on Sunday reported 219 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 45,343, the Gujarat health department said. The districthas been reporting the highest number of new cases in the state and has overtaken Surat that topped the tally of new infections earlier.

With three deaths, the COVID-19 toll in Ahmedabad districtrose to 1,932, it said. Meanwhile, 229 patients were discharged in the day, exceeding the new cases.

The total number of recoveries in the district now stands at 40,061, the department said in a release. Among the 219 fresh cases, Ahmedabad city added 202 infections while rural areas reported 17 cases.

Ahmedabad reported 199 recoveries while 30 patients were discharged in rural areas. With the rise in the number of new cases, the bed occupancy rate in the city's private hospitals for COVID-19 patients rose to 89.5 per cent, with a total 1,976 beds currently occupied as against the availability of 2,207 beds, said the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association in its latest update on Sunday.

A total of 71 private hospitals have been requisitioned for the treatment of COVID-19 cases by the city municipal corporation. Currently, 95 beds are available in isolation wards at these hospitals while 745 beds are occupied.

In ICUs with ventilators, 20 beds are available and 150 beds occupied, it said, adding that in ICUs without a ventilator, 321 beds are occupied and 41 beds available..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Trump concedes 'nothing' on election; Biden team says smooth transition essential

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes nothing while a top aide to President-elect Joe Biden called a seamless transition vital for national security and c...

Motor racing-Leclerc tough on himself after letting podium finish slip

Ferraris Charles Leclerc delivered a brutal assessment of his performance on Sunday in a radio rant after a last lap mistake cost him a place on the Turkish Grand Prix podium.The Monegasque finished fourth after losing out to Racing Points ...

Iran's Rouhani calls for national mobilisation against COVID-19 as cases surge

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday declared the general mobilisation of the nation and the government to confront the third wave of the coronavirus after health authorities announced the highest ever number of daily cases in the Mid...

Delhi's COVID spike: Stepping in, Amit Shah announces slew of measures; more ICU beds, house-to-house survey

With Delhi reeling from a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday announced a slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, double the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the entire nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020