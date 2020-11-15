Left Menu
Development News Edition

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

. DES26 HR-VIRUS-CASES 8 deaths, 1,957 fresh virus cases in Haryana Chandigarh: Eight more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Sunday as 1,957 fresh cases took the state’s infection count to 1,99,874, according to a bulletin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 21:07 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DES1 UP-VIRUS-VACCINE First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kanpur medical college for Phase 2, 3 trials Kanpur: The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 is likely to reach Kanpur's Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College by next week wherein the vaccine's Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials will be conducted. .

DES28 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP reports 1,407 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths Lucknow: The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,372 on Sunday with 18 more fatalities being reported, while 1,407 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 5,11,304. . DES30 UP-PM-TWEET-ARREST Bulandshahr: Man held for objectionable post against PM Modi Bulandshahr (UP): A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post, police said on Sunday. .

DEL53 DL-LD AIR QUALITY Firecrackers, farm fires give Delhi worst air quality in 4 years on day after Diwali New Delhi: Delhi recorded the worst air quality in four years on the day after Diwali as pollution levels in the city and its suburbs crossed the "emergency" threshold on Sunday due to the combined effect of stubble burning and firecrackers. . DES25 HR-PB-AIR QUALITY Many places in Haryana report air quality in 'severe' category Chandigarh: Many places in Haryana on Sunday reported air quality in the 'severe' category while it was 'very poor' in some towns of Punjab, according to government agencies. .

DES26 HR-VIRUS-CASES 8 deaths, 1,957 fresh virus cases in Haryana Chandigarh: Eight more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Sunday as 1,957 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 1,99,874, according to a bulletin. . DES18 HR-LD CHANDRAWATI Haryana's first woman MP Chandrawati dies at 92 Chandigarh: Haryana's first woman MP and former Puducherry Lt Governor Chandrawati passed away on Sunday. She was 92. DES27 UKD-KEDARNATH Adityanath, Rawat visit Kedarnath Dehradun: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat paid a visit to Kedarnath on Sunday to offer prayers at the Himalayan temple. .

DES35 PB-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,054 new cases in 2 days in Punjab Chandigarh: Thirty more people died of coronavirus in Punjab in the past two days, raising the toll to 4,458, while 1,054 new cases pushed the infection count to 1,41,658, a health department medical bulletin said on Sunday. DES8 UKD-GANGOTRI Gangotri Temple closes for winters Uttarkashi (U'khand): The portals of the Gangotri Temple here were closed for winters on the occasion of Annakoot-Govardhan Puja on Sunday. . DES20 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 10 deaths, 2,184 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Ten more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Sunday as 2,184 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 2,25,817, according to an official report..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Trump concedes 'nothing' on election; Biden team says smooth transition essential

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes nothing while a top aide to President-elect Joe Biden called a seamless transition vital for national security and c...

Motor racing-Leclerc tough on himself after letting podium finish slip

Ferraris Charles Leclerc delivered a brutal assessment of his performance on Sunday in a radio rant after a last lap mistake cost him a place on the Turkish Grand Prix podium.The Monegasque finished fourth after losing out to Racing Points ...

Iran's Rouhani calls for national mobilisation against COVID-19 as cases surge

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday declared the general mobilisation of the nation and the government to confront the third wave of the coronavirus after health authorities announced the highest ever number of daily cases in the Mid...

Delhi's COVID spike: Stepping in, Amit Shah announces slew of measures; more ICU beds, house-to-house survey

With Delhi reeling from a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday announced a slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, double the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the entire nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020