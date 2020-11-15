These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DES1 UP-VIRUS-VACCINE First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kanpur medical college for Phase 2, 3 trials Kanpur: The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 is likely to reach Kanpur's Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College by next week wherein the vaccine's Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials will be conducted. .

DES28 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP reports 1,407 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths Lucknow: The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,372 on Sunday with 18 more fatalities being reported, while 1,407 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 5,11,304. . DES30 UP-PM-TWEET-ARREST Bulandshahr: Man held for objectionable post against PM Modi Bulandshahr (UP): A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post, police said on Sunday. .

DEL53 DL-LD AIR QUALITY Firecrackers, farm fires give Delhi worst air quality in 4 years on day after Diwali New Delhi: Delhi recorded the worst air quality in four years on the day after Diwali as pollution levels in the city and its suburbs crossed the "emergency" threshold on Sunday due to the combined effect of stubble burning and firecrackers. . DES25 HR-PB-AIR QUALITY Many places in Haryana report air quality in 'severe' category Chandigarh: Many places in Haryana on Sunday reported air quality in the 'severe' category while it was 'very poor' in some towns of Punjab, according to government agencies. .

DES26 HR-VIRUS-CASES 8 deaths, 1,957 fresh virus cases in Haryana Chandigarh: Eight more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Sunday as 1,957 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 1,99,874, according to a bulletin. . DES18 HR-LD CHANDRAWATI Haryana's first woman MP Chandrawati dies at 92 Chandigarh: Haryana's first woman MP and former Puducherry Lt Governor Chandrawati passed away on Sunday. She was 92. DES27 UKD-KEDARNATH Adityanath, Rawat visit Kedarnath Dehradun: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat paid a visit to Kedarnath on Sunday to offer prayers at the Himalayan temple. .

DES35 PB-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,054 new cases in 2 days in Punjab Chandigarh: Thirty more people died of coronavirus in Punjab in the past two days, raising the toll to 4,458, while 1,054 new cases pushed the infection count to 1,41,658, a health department medical bulletin said on Sunday. DES8 UKD-GANGOTRI Gangotri Temple closes for winters Uttarkashi (U'khand): The portals of the Gangotri Temple here were closed for winters on the occasion of Annakoot-Govardhan Puja on Sunday. . DES20 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 10 deaths, 2,184 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Ten more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Sunday as 2,184 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 2,25,817, according to an official report..