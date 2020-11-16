Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump, Biden welcome Moderna's announcement on COVID-19 vaccine

For those great "historians", please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!" Trump tweeted. President-elect Joe Biden said the news is “further reason to feel hopeful" but at the same time he urged Americans to continue to practice social-distancing.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 22:07 IST
Trump, Biden welcome Moderna's announcement on COVID-19 vaccine
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Monday boasted about the early trial results of COVID-19 vaccine developed by US-based biotechnology giant Moderna, saying "these great discoveries" happened on his watch. "Another Vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great "historians", please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!" Trump tweeted.

President-elect Joe Biden said the news is "further reason to feel hopeful" but at the same time, he urged Americans to continue to practice social-distancing. "Today's news of a second vaccine is further reason to feel hopeful. What was true with the first vaccine remains true with the second: we are still months away. Until then, Americans need to continue to practice social-distancing and mask-wearing to get the virus under control," Biden said.

"Once again, I congratulate the brilliant women and men who produced this breakthrough and have brought us one step closer to beating this virus. I am also thankful for the frontline workers who are still confronting the virus around the clock," tweeted the President-elect. Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy, who is co-chair of the Biden Transition COVID-19 Advisory, described this as promising news. "Promising News: early data today from a second #covid19 vaccine shows 94.5% effectiveness. This is very encouraging. FDA evaluation still needed and wide availability is months away, so keep masking, distancing, and handwashing to Stop the Spread," he said.

Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be 94.5 percent effective in preventing the deadly disease, bringing a glimmer of hope to a world ravaged by the pandemic. The National Institute of Health in a statement said that an interim review of data suggests that the Moderna vaccine is safe and effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in adults. So far the coronavirus has infected more than 54 million people around the world even as governments implemented strict lockdowns and restrictions to slow the spread of the virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The second wave of infections is threatening to derail economies and impact lives again as countries have gradually begun to ease restrictions and open up.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-With spotlight on the economy, Biden confers with leaders of corporate America

Buoyed by further progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, President-elect Joe Biden planned on Monday to consult with the CEOs of top U.S. companies and labor leaders before making a speech on reviving the nations pandemic-battered econom...

Asked not to consume alcohol, 2 men stab eatery owner to death

A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two men after he scolded them for eating and consuming alcohol near his house in northwest Delhis Jahangirpuri area, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Rajesh, runs an eate...

Life and livelihoods go together in fighting COVID-19, says WHO

The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday the challenge of the coronavirus was not a choice between life and livelihoods, but that they were both part of the same fight.It also said there was no time for complacency in confronting th...

We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Moderna Incs experimental vaccine is 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said on Monday, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations. Togethe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020