443 new COVID-19 cases take Himachal Pradesh's tally past 30,000-mark

Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported eight more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll in the state to 444, while 443 new cases pushed the infection count past the 30,000-mark. The Health department data said of the new deaths, three were reported from Shimla, while one each was recorded in Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur

A total of 539 patients recovered from the disease on Monday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 22,910

The total infection count in the state stands at to 30,157. Twenty-one people have migrated out of the state, the Health Department said, adding that there are currently 6,775 active COVID-19 cases.