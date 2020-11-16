Left Menu
Development News Edition

Life and livelihoods go together in fighting COVID-19, says WHO

Several companies have published promising results with their vaccine candidates, but Tedros warned that people should not be complacent. "Right now we are extremely concerned by the surge in COVID-19 cases we’re seeing in some countries," Tedros said. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 22:45 IST
Life and livelihoods go together in fighting COVID-19, says WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the challenge of the coronavirus was not a choice between life and livelihoods, but that they were both part of the same fight.

It also said there was no time for complacency in confronting the coronavirus despite positive news about possible vaccines. "The quickest way to open up economies is to defeat the virus," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

He said G20 leaders would meet this weekend, giving them an opportunity to commit financially and politically to the COVAX global facility, set up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries. Several companies have published promising results with their vaccine candidates, but Tedros warned that people should not be complacent.

"Right now we are extremely concerned by the surge in COVID-19 cases we're seeing in some countries," Tedros said. "Particularly in Europe and the Americas, health workers and health systems are being pushed to breaking point."

More than 54.44 million people have been reported infected by the coronavirus globally and 1,318,042​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic says not sure ATP Cup is happening

World number one Novak Djokovic says he still does not know whether the ATP Cup will take place in Australia in January.Djokovic led Serbia to the title in the first edition of the 24-nation tournament this year before going on to win the A...

Soccer-Defiant Dalic dares Croatian FA to sack him

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has challenged the Balkan nations football association to find a worthy replacement after their poor Nations League run left them staring at relegation to the Nations League second tier. The Croatians face Europea...

WRAPUP 7-Biden talks with U.S. corporate leaders, calls for cooperation on recovery

Adds Biden remarks with CEOs By Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina ChiacuWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Nov 16 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden consulted the CEOs of top U.S. companies and labor leaders on Monday before a planned speech on fixing ...

UK orders 5 million doses of Moderna vaccine, eyes spring arrival

Britain has secured 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc after it reported positive trial results, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday, with the earliest doses expected for delivery in spring....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020