Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO says it investigating potential cluster of COVID-19 cases among staff

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday marked his return from quarantine after being identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. "I was okay, no symptoms. I followed the protocols. Because of no symptoms and also the full follow-up of the protocol, I didn't see the need for testing.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 02:31 IST
WHO says it investigating potential cluster of COVID-19 cases among staff
The World Health Organization (WHO) Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday there had been 65 coronavirus infections among staff at its Geneva headquarters since the start of the pandemic and that a possible small cluster of cases was under investigation.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, said that five WHO staff members had tested positive in the past week, adding: "All are doing well, all have had mild disease or (are) asymptomatic." Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, said that the Swiss cantons of Geneva, where the U.N. health agency is based, and the adjoining Vaud canton have "some of the most intense transmission in the world right now."

"To my knowledge the cluster being investigated is the first evidence of potential transmission on the site of WHO, but we can't completely protect ourselves from our own social and other engagements with family and school and so many other things," he said. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday marked his return from quarantine after being identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was okay, no symptoms. It's day 17 now. I followed the protocols. Because of no symptoms and also the full follow-up of the protocol, I didn't see the need for testing. I can assure you that I'm okay and actually very, very busy," Tedros said.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. upgrades safety probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said on Monday it was expanding a probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles, upgrading it to an engineering analysis, a step required before it can seek to com...

Wisconsin recount would cost Trump campaign about $7.9 million, state officials say

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said on Monday that a statewide vote recount would cost an estimated 7.9 million, money that President Donald Trumps campaign would have to pay in advance should it request one. President-elect Joe Biden w...

Pompeo confident over commitment of administration regarding U.S. election

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced confidence in the commitment of the administration of President Donald Trump to the constitutional setting of the U.S. election in an interview with French daily Le Figaro.I am entirely confident t...

Colombia asks for more time to remove landmines from territory

Colombia has requested a more than four-year extension under the Ottawa Treaty for removing landmines from across the country, the High Peace Commissioners office said on Monday.If the request is granted, Colombia will have until the end of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020