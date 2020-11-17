Soccer-Sixteen positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

Left Menu
The Premier League said on Monday that 16 people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week, the highest number of cases in a single round since the new season began in September.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 02:32 IST
The Premier League said on Monday that 16 people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week, the highest number of cases in a single round since the new season began in September. The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 9 November and Sunday 15 November, 1,207 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 16 new positive tests," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1814863. A total of 68 people have tested positive for the virus in 11 rounds of testing this season.

There have been more than 1.3 million COVID-19 infections and over 51,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally.

