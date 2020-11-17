Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 2:57 p.m.

The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed displeasure over the Centre's affidavit in the case related to media reporting of Tablighi Jamaat congregation during the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, and said the government should consider setting up a regulatory mechanism to deal with such content on TV. 2:46 p.m.

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought power from the Centre to impose lockdown in those markets which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots, and decided to withdraw an order allowing 200 guests to attend wedding functions. 2:30 p.m.

India has seen less than 50,000 daily new cases of COVID-19 for the past ten days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. 1:59 p.m. The stark equation by Mohit Ahirwar, the son of a labourer, explains not just his own learning predicament but that of millions of students on the other side of the digital divide.

1:53 p.m. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will present the 2021 budget in the Parliament on Tuesday with unprecedented COVID-19 health protocols in place, including the assembly seats being arranged outside the chamber, officials said.

1:48 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday mounted to 3,10,052 after 644 people tested positive for the virus, while 17 more fatalities pushed the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,560, a health department official said.

Two BJP MLAs test positive for COVID-19 in Bareilly. 1:13 p.m.

As many as 65 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while one died of the infection in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. 12:22 p.m.

Arunachal Pradesh records 56 new coronavirus cases, including nine security personnel and a healthcare worker, pushing the tally to 15,868 in the state. "The Good Doctor" star Richard Schiff, who along with his wife Sheila Kelley was recently diagnosed with coronavirus, has been admitted to a hospital for further treatment.

12:18 p.m. The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Epidemic Act and questioned the petitioner as to why he has not moved the high court on the issue.

12:09 p.m. The seventh edition of the Indian Super League will feature a series of new technological innovations, including a 'Fan Wall', in a bid to bring the supporters closer to the action.

11:44 a.m. The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the CBSE and the Delhi government to waive examination fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in the current academic year in view of COVID-19 and financial problems being faced by some parents.

11:33 a.m. The makers of pandemic thriller "Songbird" , co-produced by filmmaker Michael Bay, have chosen to release the film through premium video-on-demand (VOD). 11:17 a.m.

With 72 fresh cases of COVID-19 being recorded on Tuesday the total infection count in Puducherry rose to 36,409. 11:00 a.m.

Cricket Australia is reportedly bracing for a mass airlift of players and staff into New South Wales in an attempt to save the eagerly-awaited series against India as a coronavirus outbreak in South Australia threatens the start of the upcoming summer. 10:29 a.m.

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in a day dropped below 30,000 after four months, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 88.74 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 1,30,519 with 449 new fatalities. 10:09 a.m.

Four more persons died of COVID-19 in Jharkhand, while the state reported 166 new cases, officials said on Tuesday. 10:04 a.m.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said it has allocated USD 20.3 million aid to its developing member countries to access coronavirus vaccine and establish systems to enable equitable and efficient vaccine distribution. 8:00 a.m.

US President-elect Joe Biden has said many more Americans are at the risk of dying from coronavirus, if he and incumbent President Donald Trump do not coordinate on tackling the virus outbreak. 7:28 a.m.

US President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled his economic plan to help the country recover from the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic, laying great emphasis on clean energy, job creation and investment into new technologies.