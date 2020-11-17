Left Menu
Sweden registers 15,084 new coronavirus cases since Friday

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy garnered global attention, has registered 15,084 new coronavirus cases since Friday, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday. It was a small decrease compared with the 15,779 cases recorded the corresponding period last week. Sweden registered 61 new deaths, taking the total to 6,225 deaths.

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy garnered global attention, has registered 15,084 new coronavirus cases since Friday, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday. It was a small decrease compared with the 15,779 cases recorded the corresponding period last week.

Sweden registered 61 new deaths, taking the total to 6,225 deaths. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries such as Spain.

