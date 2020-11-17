Left Menu
Noida: 141 new COVID-19 cases push tally to 20,566

Active cases rose 1,236, the third highest in the state, from 1,209, the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. On the bright side, 115 more patients got discharged during the period in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 19,257, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:06 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 141 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 20,566 on Tuesday, official data showed. Active cases rose 1,236, the third highest in the state, from 1,209, the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 115 more patients got discharged during the period in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 19,257, the fifth highest in the state, it showed. With a death toll of 73, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 93.63 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state came down to 22,166 from 22,603 on Monday and 22,967 on Sunday, according to data.  The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,84,692 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,412 on Tuesday, data showed..

