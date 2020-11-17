Left Menu
Thane sees 401 COVID-19 cases, Bhiwandi shines on Diwali Padwa

An official said neighbouring Palghar district has a caseload of 41,888, including 1,120 deaths.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 22:08 IST
Thane sees 401 COVID-19 cases, Bhiwandi shines on Diwali Padwa

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district reached 2,20,180 after 401 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, while 12 deaths took the toll to 5,538, an official said. Powerloom town Bhiwandi, a hotspot during the initial days of the outbreak, did not witness a single case or death on Diwali Padwa, which was celebrated in the state on Monday, said its civic body spokesperson Milind Palsule.

The recovery rate of the district is 94.72 per cent as 2,08,575 have been discharged, while the mortality rate is 2.52 per cent and the number of active cases is 6,067, which is 2.75 per cent of the total tally, the official said. The tally in the district includes 49,082 in Thane city limits, 51,923 in Kalyan , 23,423 in Mira Bhayander and 46,313 in Navi Mumbai.

"The overall toll in Thane is 1,194, while it is 1,030 in Kalyan, 746 in Mira Bhayander and 944 in Navi Mumbai," he added. An official said neighbouring Palghar district has a caseload of 41,888, including 1,120 deaths.

