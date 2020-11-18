India's tally of coronavirus infections exceeds 8.9 million

India recorded 38,617 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 8.9 million, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. The south Asian nation's infections are the second highest in the world after the United States, but they have slowed from a September peak, despite celebrations of several major festivals that authorities had feared could trigger a spike.

Deaths rose by 474 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 130,993, the ministry added.

