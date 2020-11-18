Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* New York City schools were set to remain open for at least another day despite a rising COVID-19 case count, the mayor said on Tuesday. * Brazil's Sao Paulo state is set to begin importing the first of 46 million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 this week, while the federal government takes a more cautious approach with a vaccine developed by Pfizer.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 10:09 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
South Australia announced a six-day lockdown of the state on Wednesday to stifle a new outbreak, while Tokyo prepared to raise its coronavirus alert level to the maximum as the number of positive cases in the Japanese capital creeps up.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The pandemic and social isolation are contributing to a "perfect storm" that is making more young people vulnerable to radicalisation, British police warned on Wednesday. * Moderna Inc has agreed to supply its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the United Kingdom from the beginning of March, while Spain is in a "very advanced phase" of talks to buy the shot.

* Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said most of the country's current lockdown measures must remain in place through mid-December. AMERICAS

* U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's top coronavirus advisers warned that President Donald Trump's stalling of the transition could hinder the country's pandemic response. * New York City schools were set to remain open for at least another day despite a rising COVID-19 case count, the mayor said on Tuesday.

* Brazil's Sao Paulo state is set to begin importing the first of 46 million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 this week, while the federal government takes a more cautious approach with a vaccine developed by Pfizer. ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea reported 313 new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since August, as cluster infections continued to emerge from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings. * As New Delhi battles its worst phase in the pandemic, Indian authorities draw up plans to reinstate some curbs, such as lockdowns of some markets, if necessary.

* Indonesia's push for mass vaccinations faces a delay after its food and drugs agency warned it will not be able to give emergency authorisation until late January. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran's health minister warned coronavirus deaths may more than double if Iranians flout COVID-19 restrictions, as new cases surged to a record high. * Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said the government will impose tighter measures and impose partial lockdowns at weekends.

* Morocco has placed orders for two COVID-19 vaccines that are in phase 3 clinical trials and is also in talks with other developers. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Sinovac Biotech's experimental vaccine triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease, preliminary trial results showed. * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 self-testing kit for home use that provides results within 30 minutes.

* Johnson & Johnson's chief scientist said the drugmaker is recruiting over 1,000 people per day for the late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and expects to have all the data needed to seek U.S. authorization by February or earlier. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares stepped back on Wednesday as soft U.S. retail sales fuelled worries that rising coronavirus cases could stifle a still-fragile economic recovery, dampening the euphoria from vaccine trial breakthroughs. * Japan's exports extended declines in October but at the slowest pace in almost two years, helped by an improvement in Chinese and U.S. demand for cars and other items.

* Millions of Americans will see their unemployment benefits disappear at the end of the year unless Congress extends pandemic-related programs that made the aid available to a wider swath of the workforce and for a longer period. (Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Aditya Soni, Milla Nissi and Linda Pasquini; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)

