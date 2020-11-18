Telangana reports 948 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Telangana reported 948 new cases of COVID-19 and five fatalities on Tuesday, informed the state Health Department. As many as 1,607 recoveries were also recorded on the same day as of 8 pm, taking the tally of recovered patients to 2,45,293.

While the death toll of the infected patients stands at 1,415 in the state, there are 13,068 active cases of coronavirus at present here. Among the new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMHC) area reported 154 cases, the highest in the state followed by Medchal Malkajigiri with 83 cases. (ANI)