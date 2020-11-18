Left Menu
INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer ends COVID-19 trial with 95% efficacy

Pfizer shares rose 3% to $37.19 and U.S.-listed shares of partner BioNTech SE were up 8% at $94.80 in premarket trading.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:10 IST
Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that final results from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine showed it was 95% effective, adding it had the required two-months of safety data and would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days.

The final analysis comes just one week after initial results from the trial showed the vaccine was more than 90% effective. Moderna Inc on Monday released preliminary data for its vaccine, showing similar effectiveness. MARKET REACTION: Equity markets strengthened slightly on the news. Europe's STOXX 600 and U.S. S&P 500 e-mini futures both hit session highs. However, the moves were small compared to the jump after Pfizer's previous announcement. The reaction in European government bonds and in currencies was muted.

Pfizer shares rose 3% to $37.19 and U.S.-listed shares of partner BioNTech SE were up 8% at $94.80 in premarket trading.

ANDREW HILL, SENIOR VISITING RESEARCH FELLOW, DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACOLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF LIVERPOOL "The 94% protection for older people is key - this is the evidence we needed to ensure that the most vulnerable people are protected."

NEIL WILSON, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, MARKETS.COM "I think it’s been pretty well fully priced in (to markets) now, especially since the Moderna news.

"It does underscore the fact that we are heading into a much brighter 2021 and whilst temporary lockdowns need to be endured, the back-to-normal trade is still 'on'." IAN JONES, PROFESSOR OF VIROLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF READING

"The data is very strong...And it's a good outcome as far as safety is concerned...It's looking like a really contender." (Compiled by Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team, Kate Kelland and Reuters health correspondents; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

