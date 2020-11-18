COVID pick up to hit Swedish growth in Q4, says Fin Min

A surge in new COVID-19 infections will dampen growth in Sweden in the fourth quarter and at the start of next year, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday. "The spread of infection recently and the measures taken both domestically and abroad, not least in Europe, is expected to dampen the recovery during the final part of the year and the start of next year," Andersson told a news conference.

In September, the government said it expected the economy to shrink around 4.6% this year. Andersson said recovery in the third quarter had been better than expected then, but the fourth quarter might be worse and it was too early to give an exact prediction for growth this year.