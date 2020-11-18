Bengal adds COVID-19, SARS, MERS to govt's list of infectious diseases

Left Menu
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Avian influenza (H5N1)/ Novel influenza, Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) are the four other diseases that have been added to the list under Rule 198 of West Bengal Service Rule, the official said.

The West Bengal government on Wednesday added five more maladies including COVID-19 to its list of infectious diseases, a senior official said. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Avian influenza (H5N1)/ Novel influenza, Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) are the four other diseases that have been added to the list under Rule 198 of West Bengal Service Rule, the official said.

"After careful consideration and taking valued opinion of the state health and family welfare department, five diseases have been included in the list of infectious diseases... in addition to the existing ones. "SARS, MERS, Avian influenza (H5N1)/ Novel influenza, Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and COVID-19 have been made a part of the list," a notification issued by the state government said.

The modification made to rule 198 will be deemed to have "taken effect from March 12, 2020", it said. The rule provides for the grant of quarantine leave to an employee of the state government when he/she or any of his/her family members is affected by such infectious disease as his/her attendance at office/place of duty is considered hazardous to other government employees.

