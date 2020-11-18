Smoke rising from coronavirus hospital in Moscow, television footage shows

Smoke rising from coronavirus hospital in Moscow, television footage showsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:11 IST
Smoke was seen billowing from Kommunarka hospital, one of Moscow's main coronavirus centres, Russian television footage showed on Wednesday. Television channel NTV said one of the medical complexes had caught fire.
The local branch of the emergencies ministry said it was aware of the incident and was investigating, but had no information about any casualties, the RIA news agency reported.
