Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. death toll from COVID-19 nears quarter million as infection rates soar

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States approached 250,000 on Wednesday, the day after the country recorded the highest number of victims in nearly four months, a chilling sign for a healthcare system already struggling to cope. On Tuesday, the pandemic claimed 1,596 lives in the United States, more than on any single day since July 27, contributing to a total of 248,898 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:19 IST
U.S. death toll from COVID-19 nears quarter million as infection rates soar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States approached 250,000 on Wednesday, the day after the country recorded the highest number of victims in nearly four months, a chilling sign for a healthcare system already struggling to cope.

On Tuesday, the pandemic claimed 1,596 lives in the United States, more than on any single day since July 27, contributing to a total of 248,898 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally. For weeks, health officials and healthcare workers have warned that hospitals in all regions could soon become overwhelmed, with widespread community transmission of the virus evident in many places.

"I'm the most concerned I've been since this pandemic started," Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told CNN on Wednesday. Nationwide, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 topped 75,000 on Tuesday, setting a new record. The Midwest has become the epicenter, reporting almost a half-million cases in the week ending on Monday. In Wisconsin, 90.6% of Intensive Care Unit beds were occupied as of Wednesday, state data showed.

Forty-one U.S. states have reported daily record increases in COVID-19 cases in November, 20 have registered new all-time highs in coronavirus-related deaths from day to day, and 26 have reported new peaks in hospitalizations, according to a Reuters tally of public health data. Government officials in at least 18 states, representing both sides of the U.S. political divide, have issued sweeping new public health mandates this month. These range from stricter limits on social gatherings and non-essential businesses to new requirements for wearing masks in public places.

Even officials who initially bristled at the idea of the government imposing social restrictions have changed tune as the virus has spread. In South Dakota, about 2% of residents currently have COVID-19, according to state data. The city of Sioux Falls voted to institute a mask mandate on Tuesday night, a week after Mayor Paul TenHaken voted the mandate down. TenHaken shifted to supporting the ordinance after the South Dakota State Medical Association urged the city council to mandate masks. State Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican, has continued to oppose government restrictions to curb COVID-19.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday called the wave of new restrictions an overreach by state and local officials. "The American people know how to protect their health," she told Fox News in an interview. "We don't lose our freedom in this country. We make responsible health decisions as individuals."

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Avoid travelling to Delhi, Chandigarh health dept issues advisory

The Chandigarh health department on Wednesday issued an advisory, asking city residents to avoid travelling to Delhi in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases there. Due to the current surge and steep rise in COVID-10 cases in the national capi...

England will need five days of lockdown for each day relaxed at Christmas - adviser

England will need five extra days of lockdown measures to stop COVID-19 infections spreading for each day they are relaxed over the Christmas period to allow people to see their families, a senior government health adviser has warned. Susan...

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik designates special hospital for frontline Covid-19 workers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday designated a special hospital for Covid-19 warriors and held a review meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation in Odisha. In a letter, addressed to the Directorate of Medical Education an...

U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

The United States on Wednesday imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and taking aim at what Washington called Irans human rights abuses a year after a de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020