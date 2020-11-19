Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S., Canada, Mexico to extend border restrictions until late December

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico are expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until Dec. 21 at the earliest amid a rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases, officials in Washington and Ottawa told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 05:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 05:49 IST
U.S., Canada, Mexico to extend border restrictions until late December

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico are expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until Dec. 21 at the earliest amid a rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases, officials in Washington and Ottawa told Reuters on Wednesday. Mexico's Foreign Ministry confirmed the decision later on Wednesday in a post on Twitter.

The current restrictions expire on Saturday and the three countries were expected to approve another 30-day extension, officials said. The United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths, and cases are rising in all three countries.

The restrictions were first put in place in March to control the spread of the virus and have been extended on a monthly basis ever since. "After reviewing the development of the spread of COVID-19 in both countries ... Mexico proposed to the United States extending for one more month the restrictions on non-essential land crossings over their shared border," Mexico's Foreign Ministry said.

In Ottawa, a Canadian government source said the travel restrictions in place at the Canada-U.S. land border would remain in effect for at least another month. A U.S. Department of Homeland Security official told Reuters the agency was "continuing to look at appropriate public health criteria for a future re-evaluation of existing restrictions".

The restrictions are particularly painful for U.S. and Canadian towns along the border that are tightly intertwined. Statistics Canada said earlier that U.S. visits to Canada by automobile had plummeted by more than 95% in August from August 2019.

Also Read: Trudeau urges Canadians to 'hang on' after coronavirus vaccine news

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Wonder Woman 1984' to hit theaters and streaming on Christmas

Superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 will debut simultaneously in U.S. theaters and on ATT Incs HBO Max streaming service starting on Christmas Day, an unusual release plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. ATTs Warner Bros studio said on ...

Chinese American sentenced to 38 months for exporting sensitive military technology to China

A Chinese American was on Wednesday sentenced to 38 months in prison on charges of exporting sensitive military technology to China, the Department of Justice said. Wei Sun 49, who was employed in Tucson for 10 years as an electrical engine...

Tennis-Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations

World number one Novak Djokovic has called on authorities to allow players to compete before the Australian Open while undertaking their mandatory quarantine period.The start of the 2021 season remains in limbo, with officials declining to ...

Key U.S. Commerce Dept official involved in China policy resigning

Cordell Hull, a high-ranking official at the U.S. Department of Commerce who helped craft U.S. policies on exports to China, said he was leaving his post in early December. Hull led the Commerce Departments Bureau of Industry and Security f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020