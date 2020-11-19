Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict, six-day coronavirus lockdown begins in Australian state

There were no new infections to report on Thursday while 3,200 close contacts of the infected were in quarantine, the state's chief public health officer, Nicola Spurrier, told a news conference. Authorities have imposed the six-day lockdown to stamp out what the state premier described as a highly contagious outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a traveller who returned from Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 08:54 IST
Strict, six-day coronavirus lockdown begins in Australian state

One of Australia's strictest lockdowns began on Thursday with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill as authorities try to stifle the latest flare-up of the novel coronavirus. Images on social media showed empty streets in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia state, on day one of the state-wide lockdown. Residents flocked to supermarkets to load up with supplies until late on Wednesday.

The state, home to about 1.8 million people, has recorded 23 cases from the latest cluster. There were no new infections to report on Thursday while 3,200 close contacts of the infected were in quarantine, the state's chief public health officer, Nicola Spurrier, told a news conference.

Authorities have imposed the six-day lockdown to stamp out what the state premier described as a highly contagious outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a traveller who returned from Britain. "We've had to take this extreme action, this important intervention, to put a circuit breaker in place to deal with this disease," Premier Steven Marshall told national broadcast ABC.

"We have a particularly difficult strain of the disease, which is showing no symptoms for people who become infected," he added. When asked if six days would be enough, Marshall said: "I'm advised that that will be the time required to knock out those transmission chains for this particular strain."

Experts said it was still unclear whether South Australia was experiencing a new virus strain as genomic data was not yet available. "Moreover, the circulating UK strains aren't different from what is circulating in other areas, suggesting it is unlikely there is a 'UK super strain'," said professor Nigel McMillan, director in infectious diseases and immunology at Menzies Health Institute Queensland, Griffith University.

"Of course, a novel strain might have arisen very recently so we await the evidence." Elsewhere, Victoria state, which was the epicentre of Australia's nearly 28,000 cases until last month, clocked its 20th straight day of no new cases. New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, also reported zero local cases.

South Australia's lockdown casts a shadow on optimism about a strong and swift recovery for the country's A$2 trillion economy ahead of Christmas, just as Victoria was coming out of its 112-day isolation. "Overall activity over the last fortnight picked up sharply around Australia as restrictions eased in Victoria and some (state) borders opened," ANZ bank economists said.

"The unfortunate outbreak in South Australia though could impact overall activity figures in the lead up to the holiday season."

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

With pitches not expected to be venomous, India have good chance of beating Australia: Rameez

Former Pakistan captain Pakistan Rameez Raja believes India have a very good chance of beating Australia again in the upcoming Test series as the hosts are unlikely to prepare venomous pitches for the high-profile series. The series begins ...

Dr Reddy's starts detailed investigation into anonymous complaint

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Thursday said it has commenced a detailed investigation into an anonymous complaint regarding healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries being provided with improper benefits....

Central America faces havoc, more than 30 killed, from latest storm

Storm Iota unleashed devastating floods across Central America on Wednesday in areas already waterlogged, forcing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in a disaster that could spur migration to the United States. More than 30 pe...

Tennis-Osaka's personal apparel collection underscores star power

As the worlds highest paid sportswoman and a three-time Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka is no stranger to the spotlight, but ahead of the release of her personalised range of apparel made with sponsors Nike, the 23-year-old was nervous.My ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020