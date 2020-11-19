Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMs directed to double number of COVID testing centres in their respective districts in Delhi

Amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday directed all district magistrates (DMs) to take steps to double the number of testing centres in their respective districts immediately.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:34 IST
DMs directed to double number of COVID testing centres in their respective districts in Delhi
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday directed all district magistrates (DMs) to take steps to double the number of testing centres in their respective districts immediately. The order issued by the Delhi health department also said that manpower required for the new testing centres "may be hired from open market, if required".

It has been observed that the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing in Delhi and "to ensure early detection and subsequent isolation of the COVID-19 infected patients, it is felt necessary to enhance the COVID-19 testing capacity," the order said. The issue was discussed at a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 15.

"It is therefore directed that all district magistrates/CDMOs will take steps to double the testing centres in all district immediately. The locations will be finalized by November 19, and actual scaling up will be done latest by November 21. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously," the order reads. Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28.

The national capital recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to over 5 lakh, even as 133 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's opposition parties urge Trudeau government to ban Huawei 5G, say China is threat

Canadas opposition on Wednesday called on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government to get tougher on China, including by officially banning HuaweiTechnologies Co Ltds 5G technology from being used in the country. Opposition parties...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in elderly, trial results by Christmas

AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys potential COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response in older adults, data published on Thursday showed, with researchers expecting to release late-stage trial results by Christmas. The data, repor...

Tiger mauls woman to death in MP's Shahdol district

A 40-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger at her home in the buffer zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district on Thursday, a forest official said. The incident took place at around 5.30 am when the big...

Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures on Thursday slipped 15 paise to Rs 542.20 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in the domestic marketAt the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for November delivery eased by 15 paise, or 0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020