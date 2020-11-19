New quota for 'wards of COVID warriors' in MBBS, BDS seats under Central pool

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday approved a new category for the selection and nomination of candidates from 'Wards of COVID Warriors' under the Central pool MBBS and BDS seats for the coming academic year, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. As per a statement from the Health Ministry, five Central Pool MBBS seats have been reserved for this category for the year 2020-21.

"This move aims to dignify and honour the noble contribution made by the COVID warriors in the treatment and management of COVID patients. This will honour the solemn sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity," a statement from the ministry quoting the Health Minister said. "The Central pool MBBS seats may be allocated for selection and nominations of candidates from amongst the wards of COVID warriors, who have lost life due to the coronavirus, or died accidentally on account of COVID-related duty," the statement added.

All private hospital staff and retired, volunteer, local urban bodies, contracted, daily wage, ad-hoc and outsourced staff requisitioned by states, central or autonomous hospitals of Central/states/UTs, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Institutes of National Importance (INIs) or hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities will be eligible for the new category, it added. The Health Minister also announced a Rs 50 lakh insurance package for COVID warriors while reminding countrymen that the definition of a COVID warrior has been laid down by the Government of India.

The selection of candidates will be made by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) through online application on the basis of rank obtained in the NEET-2020 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). (ANI)

Also Read: Dr Harsh Vardhan expresses concern at rise in COVID-19 positivity rate in 6 Delhi districts