COVID-19: 36 new cases, one more death in UP's Shamli district

Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 and one more death have been recorded in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday. The new cases of the infection were detected on Wednesday evening, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said, adding that the number of active cases in the district stood at 123.

Kaur said three more people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, the district court in Kairana town in Shamli was closed for sanitising after an employee tested positive for the virus.