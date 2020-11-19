Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most children caught COVID-19 outside school - German data

Children in the German city of Hamburg were four times more likely to catch coronavirus during private gatherings than at school, an analysis of infection cases between August and October showed. Most children became infected at home, at parties or other private gatherings.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:51 IST
Most children caught COVID-19 outside school - German data
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Children in the German city of Hamburg were four times more likely to catch coronavirus during private gatherings than at school, an analysis of infection cases between August and October showed. The Hamburg school authority said 78% of the 372 children infected with the virus between the summer and autumn holidays caught it outside school, with children under 12 only half as likely to become infected as older ones.

It said many schools only registered one infection in a year group within 10 days, suggesting it was unlikely that the affected student spread it to classmates. Most children became infected at home, at parties, or other private gatherings. Of the 472 schools in Hamburg, 171 recorded infections, but only 23 of those had multiple infections.

As coronavirus infections have soared across Europe again, Germany imposed a month-long "lockdown light" on Nov. 2, closing bars and restaurants but keeping schools and shops open. Germany's federal states this week rejected a bid by Chancellor Angela Merkel to tighten the rules, including making it mandatory to wear masks in schools, shrinking class sizes, and limiting social contacts to one household or friend.

The head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI), Lothar Wieler, said on Thursday there were currently around 475 outbreaks in schools and more than 100 in daycare facilities. Germany has continued to fare better than many of its European neighbors even as cases soar in the second wave of the pandemic.

RKI data published on Thursday showed confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany had risen by 22,609, the biggest increase in six days, to a total of 855,916, while the death toll rose by 251 to 13,370.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Newcastle Utd confirm legal dispute with league over failed takeover

Newcastle United have confirmed that they are involved in arbitration proceedings against the Premier League EPL over an aborted takeover attempt by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium earlier this year. The Shields Gazette, a local newspaper...

Direct Brexit talks suspended after EU team member tests COVID positive

Chief Brexit negotiators suspended direct talks on Thursday after a member of the EU team tested positive for COVID-19, but officials were continuing their work in line with health guidelines.The suspension came as Finlands European affairs...

PM Modi to attend 15th G-20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 15th G-20 summit, which will be held on November 21 and 22, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of Exter...

GST, excise collection up in Haryana despite COVID

Despite the coronavirus crisis, Haryana has collected more in GST and excise revenue compared to similar periods last year, according to state government figures. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the state collected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020