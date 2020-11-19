Left Menu
UK in talks with EU over how positive COVID test affects Brexit negotiations

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:26 IST
Britain said it is discussing with the European Union how news of a positive COVID-19 test in the EU negotiating team will affect the ongoing talks to find a Brexit deal.

"The Commission has informed us that an official in their delegation has tested positive for COVID-19," a government spokesman said.

"We are discussing with them the implications for the negotiations. We have been, and will continue to, act in line with public health guidelines and to ensure the health and welfare our teams."

