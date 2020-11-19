Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's COVID-19 vaccine administered to a million people: Official

Besides the recipients of the Sinopharm jabs, authorities in Zhejiang said they had made a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the privately owned pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotec available to high-risk groups in the east China province under the emergency use scheme. Meanwhile, the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal said that a Chinese inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been proved safe and tolerable and can induce a quick immune response.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:55 IST
China's COVID-19 vaccine administered to a million people: Official

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by a state-owned Chinese pharmaceutical firm has been administered to about a million people under the government's emergency use scheme, the company's chairman said. “In terms of emergency use, the vaccines were applied to nearly a million people and there has not been a single case of a serious adverse event. People have had only mild symptoms,” Liu Jingzhen, chairman of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), said. “Until now, all our progress, from research to clinical trials to production and emergency use, we have been leading the world,” Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post on Thursday quoted Liu as saying to a Chinese digital media publication.

His comments came amid criticism that Chinese firms have not publicised the clinical data of its vaccine studies. Besides the recipients of the Sinopharm jabs, authorities in Zhejiang said they had made a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the privately owned pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotec available to high-risk groups in the east China province under the emergency use scheme.

Meanwhile, the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal said that a Chinese inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been proved safe and tolerable and can induce a quick immune response. The level of antibodies induced by the vaccine was lower than those in people who had recovered from COVID-19, whereas it was capable of protecting the human body from infections caused by the virus, state-run Xinhua reported, citing the Lancet findings.

The vaccine, CoronaVac, was developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical producer Sinovac Biotech. It was tested in randomised, double-blind and placebo-controlled phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials involving more than 700 healthy adults aged 18 to 59.

The vaccination is done with two doses taken 14 days apart and the vaccine candidate is effective, which makes it suitable for emergency use amid the pandemic, said Zhu Fengcai, one of the authors of the findings. Zhu added that further research is needed to verify the duration of the immune response induced by the vaccination.

At present, the vaccine candidate is undergoing phase-3 clinical trials to confirm its effectiveness..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Refugee resettlement numbers fall to lowest in two decades: UNHCR

In 2016, resettlement numbers globally stood at 126,291, according to agency figures. Current rates point to one of the lowest levels of resettlement witnessed in almost two decades. This is a blow for refugee protection and for the ability...

Soccer-Newcastle Utd confirm legal dispute with league over failed takeover

Newcastle United have confirmed that they are involved in arbitration proceedings against the Premier League EPL over an aborted takeover attempt by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium earlier this year. The Shields Gazette, a local newspaper...

Direct Brexit talks suspended after EU team member tests COVID positive

Chief Brexit negotiators suspended direct talks on Thursday after a member of the EU team tested positive for COVID-19, but officials were continuing their work in line with health guidelines.The suspension came as Finlands European affairs...

Norway offers 136 Arctic oil exploration blocks

Norway will offer oil companies blocks in nine frontier areas in its latest licensing round, it said on Thursday, opening the way for a major expansion of exploration in the Arctic and drawing fierce criticism from environmental campaigners...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020