Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's vaccine team will not brief Biden administration -U.S senator

This is potentially catastrophic." The call, for all senators, was conducted on Thursday morning by General Gustave Perna and Dr. Moncef Slaoui, leaders https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2020/05/15/trump-administration-announces-framework-and-leadership-for-operation-warp-speed.html of "Operation Warp Speed," the administration's vaccine-development effort, a Congressional aide said. Asked for comment, White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern did not address whether Biden's team would be briefed, saying vaccine distribution plans from the Centers for Disease Control and state governors were publicly available.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 00:22 IST
Trump's vaccine team will not brief Biden administration -U.S senator
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

Officials from President Donald Trump's vaccine distribution effort have not briefed anyone on President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, and have no plans to do so, a Democratic U.S. senator said after a White House call Thursday.

"Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team," Senator Chris Murphy said on Twitter. "They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden's team and have no plans to do so. This is potentially catastrophic." The call, for all senators, was conducted on Thursday morning by General Gustave Perna and Dr. Moncef Slaoui, leaders https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2020/05/15/trump-administration-announces-framework-and-leadership-for-operation-warp-speed.html of "Operation Warp Speed," the administration's vaccine-development effort, a Congressional aide said.

Asked for comment, White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern did not address whether Biden's team would be briefed, saying vaccine distribution plans from the Centers for Disease Control and state governors were publicly available. "Manufacturing is well underway, and Dr. Slaoui confirmed that 20 million Americans are on track for vaccinations in December with tens of millions per month thereafter," Morgenstern said.

A wave of coronavirus infection has gripped the United States and the death toll surpassed 250,000 this week. A vaccine may be available in the coming months, but distributing it to over 300 million Americans might be complicated by special storage and transport conditions. Biden said on Wednesday that a range of information had not been made available to his campaign, including the distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccines. His administration is scheduled to take over the U.S. government on Jan. 20, when he is inaugurated.

Failure to promptly share critical COVID-19 data with Biden's team will cause needless, deadly delays in tackling the pandemic, leaders of the U.S. medical establishment said in a letter to Trump Tuesday. Biden's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, a generally little-known agency that keeps the U.S. government running, has so far refused to "ascertain" the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election between Biden and Trump, a condition for releasing funds and resources to the winner. Despite a clear margin of victory for Biden, Trump has refused to concede, and his legal challenges are fizzling. But he has been backed up by many of his fellow Republicans, both in Washington and around the country.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hondurans who fled hurricanes now face coronavirus in overcrowded shelters

Tens of thousands of Hondurans are cramming into overcrowded storm shelters, aid workers and officials say, raising concerns that the chaotic set-up will trigger a new spike in coronavirus infections.Hundreds of thousands of people across C...

WRAPUP 4-Ethiopia moves on Tigray capital, castigates WHO boss Tedros

Ethiopia said on Thursday it was bearing down on the capital of Tigray region in a two-week-old war, and tore into the World Health Organization WHO head with accusations of diplomatic lobbying for the rebels, allegations he denied.The conf...

UK-EU Brexit trade talks to continue remotely, Britain says

The British and European Union teams negotiating a post-Brexit trade deal will continue to hold discussions remotely after a member of the EU team tested positive for COVID-19, a British government spokesman said on Thursday. The UK and EU ...

FACTBOX-When key U.S. states have to finalize election tallies

The normally little-noticed process by which individual states certify the results of U.S. elections is receiving extra attention this year as outgoing President Donald Trump tries to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens victory. Below are k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020