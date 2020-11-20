France's new confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalisations down

France reported 21,150 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 28,383 on Wednesday as pressure on the hospital system continued to ease. Health ministry data showed the number of people in hospital with the virus dropped by 497 to 32,345, while the number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 dropped by 122 to 4,653 over the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 2,086,288. The number of people who have died from the disease this year rose by 429 to 47,127.