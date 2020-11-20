South Australia faces strict lockdown after 22 new COVID-19 cases emerge

While Australian state of Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales have recorded no new COVID-19 cases, South Australia is facing a strict lockdown after a cluster of 22 cases was identified this week. Almost 22 new cases were linked to the Parafield cluster, including one positive case who was a pizza worker at Woodville, in Adelaide’s western suburbs on Wednesday. The pizza shop delivered through a number of external services such as Uber Eats and there were concerns that these drivers could have contracted the virus and spread it to dozens of households.

State Premier Steven Marshall has announced new restrictions for six days since Thursday to slow the virus spread. He urged the people to be patient even though the state recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

"We want to go in early, we want to knock this on its head. We do not need 112 days of lockdown like they had in Victoria. This is six days and working together we can get on top of this,” Marshall said. In total, there are 35 active cases in South Australia, including those in hotel quarantine, and over 4,000 people are in isolation.

Meanwhile, New South Wales recorded no new locally transmitted infection, with only three cases found in hotel quarantine. Queensland and Victoria also recorded no new cases. Victoria recorded its 21st straight day of no new coronavirus cases, but health authorities are investigating a weak positive test result that may be a case of virus shedding.

Till date, over 27,720 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported nationally since the pandemic broke out. Over 25,300 recoveries have been reported and the death toll stands at 907, officials said.