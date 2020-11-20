Goa's COVID-19 caseload goes up by 152; two more die

With the addition of 152 fresh cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Goa reached 46,632 on Friday, an official from the health department said. As many as 198 patients were discharged from various hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the number of recoveries in the coastal state has risen to 44,665 and the toll stands at 672, he said. There are currently 1,295 active cases in the state, he said, adding that a total of 1,763 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 46,632, new cases 152, death toll 672, discharged 44,665, active cases 1,295, samples tested till date 3,29,749..