White House aide Andrew Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

At least four other people who work in the White House, in addition to Andrew, have contracted the disease in recent days, the New York Times reported Friday afternoon. Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. has also tested positive for the disease, his spokesman said Friday evening.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 07:26 IST
Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said on Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," the younger Giuliani, who joined the Trump White House's Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs in 2017, said on Twitter. "I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing." Andrew attended his father's press conference Thursday at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, according to multiple reports. The elder Giuliani and other Trump campaign lawyers spoke without masks from an indoor podium, to an audience of dozens.

Jenna Ellis, another Trump lawyer who spoke at the press conference said on Twitter Friday that she and the elder Giuliani "have both tested negative for COVID-19." "The entire legal team will continue to follow the advice and protocols of our doctors," Ellis wrote.

Several White House staffers have tested positive for the disease in recent weeks, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, while six members of Congress have tested positive this week. At least four other people who work in the White House, in addition to Andrew, have contracted the disease in recent days, the New York Times reported Friday afternoon.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. has also tested positive for the disease, his spokesman said Friday evening.

