Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia Today: South Korea, Japan mull steps as new cases rise

South Korea has reported 386 new cases of the coronavirus in a resurgence that could force authorities to reimpose stronger social distancing restrictions after easing them in October to spur a faltering economy.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 21-11-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 09:43 IST
Asia Today: South Korea, Japan mull steps as new cases rise
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

South Korea has reported 386 new cases of the coronavirus in a resurgence that could force authorities to reimpose stronger social distancing restrictions after easing them in October to spur a faltering economy. The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Saturday brought the national caseload to 30,403, including 503 deaths.

More than 270 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health workers have struggled to track transmissions in schools, private tutoring academies and religious facilities. Infections were also reported in other major cities including Busan, Daejeon, Gwangju and Asan.

South Korea has so far managed to weather its COVID-19 epidemic without major lockdowns, relying instead on an aggressive test-and-quarantine campaign and mask-wearing. Officials eased distancing measures to the lowest level in October, which allowed high-risk venues such as nightclubs and karaoke bars to reopen and fans to return to professional sports.

But the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases said Friday that the country could be reporting more than 1,000 new infections a day in a week or two if social distancing measures aren't effectively strengthened. "COVID-19 transmissions are occurring in large numbers simultaneously across the country, and in some regions, the pace of infections has already overwhelmed local capacities for contact tracing," the doctors' group said.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan reached a record for the third straight day at 2,418. Japan, with fewer than 2,000 deaths related to the coronavirus, has been relatively successful at containing the damage from the pandemic with social distancing and the widespread use of masks. But worries are growing about another surge over a three-day weekend.

Monday is Labor Thanksgiving holiday. A government coronavirus panel is meeting later Saturday and may decide to scale back the "GoTo" tourism campaign, which offers discounts for domestic travel and eating out. rime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been aggressive on keeping the economy going while balancing health risks. Tokyo's Haneda Airport was packed Saturday with vacationers. Spots popular for holiday travel, such as the northernmost main island of Hokkaido and urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka, have seen COVID-19 cases jump recently..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HBO Max greenlights 'DMZ' from Roberto Patino, Ava DuVernay

HBO Max has given a series order for new limited drama DMZ from filmmaker Ava DuVernay and writer Roberto Patino. Actors Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt will headline the show, which is based on the DC comic series of the same name, HBO M...

Gio Reyna signs new five-year contract with Borussia Dortmund

American midfielder Gio Reyna has signed a new long-term contract with Borussia Dortmund that will keep him with the Bundesliga giants through to the summer of 2025. Reyna, who moved from New York City FC to Germany in the 20192020 season a...

China to extend fishing ban to Yangtze estuary in 2021

China will prohibit all fishing in the Yangtze river estuary from Jan. 1, extending a ban along the length of the river that came into effect at the beginning of this year, the countrys agriculture ministry said. The Ministry of Agriculture...

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures slip as stimulus hopes fade

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Dow dipped on Friday as fears over rising coronavirus infections and fading stimulus threatened to further hamper a slowing economic revival from a pandemic-induced downturn.Nasdaq futures rose 0.1 as inv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020