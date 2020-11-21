Left Menu
J&K: Army's command hospital in Udhampur conducts 1 lakh COVID-19 tests

Officiating chief of staff and head of COVID-19 task force, Northern Command, Major General S Hari Mohan Iyer congratulated the team. "The command hospital was at the forefront of testing since the beginning of the pandemic and was the only Armed Forces Hospital and one of the three hospitals in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which started RT-PCR tests as early as March 2020,” he said.

Army's Udhampur-based command hospital has achieved the milestone of conducting one lakh COVID-19 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, a defence spokesperson said on Saturday. A commemoration function was held at the hospital to felicitate the mid-level 'COVID warriors' who had put in a great effort to enhance patient care and worked selflessly in testing and treating infected people, the spokesperson said.

The milestone was achieved on Friday. Officiating chief of staff and head of COVID-19 task force, Northern Command, Major General S Hari Mohan Iyer congratulated the team.

"The command hospital was at the forefront of testing since the beginning of the pandemic and was the only Armed Forces Hospital and one of the three hospitals in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which started RT-PCR tests as early as March 2020,” he said. He appreciated the dedication shown by the staff in cooperation with civil authorities and complemented them for performing 35,000 tests for residents of five districts in Jammu and Kashmir as an aid to the civil authority at the beginning of the pandemic. The general officer exhorted all mid-level frontline workers to continue their fight against the pandemic, the spokesperson said.

