Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 20, down from 17 the previous day, with seven cases of local transmission and nine cases originating overseas, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. The Commission said in its daily bulletin that five of the local transmissions took place in Tianjin and two in Shanghai.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 22:19 IST
Separately, Inner Mongolia's health authority said on Saturday that it had confirmed two new coronavirus cases in Hulunbuir city, which is on the Chinese border with Russia. Image Credit: ANI

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 20, down from 17 the previous day, with seven cases of local transmission and nine cases originating overseas, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

The Commission said in its daily bulletin that five of the local transmissions took place in Tianjin and two in Shanghai. Tianjin, which neighbours the capital Beijing, launched a three-day universal screening programme covering nearly 3 million of its residents on Saturday.

Local officials said on Friday that one community in Tianjin had been placed in lockdown and around 1,900 people have been quarantined, according to the China Daily newspaper. Precautionary measures are being taken in Shanghai's Pudong district, Shanghai city officials said on Saturday.

The two new Shanghai infections involved a security inspector at Pudong International Airport and his wife. But district official Li Guohua told a news briefing there were no indications so far that these were linked to a previously reported local transmission involving another airport worker. Shanghai said in a statement late on Saturday that a 29-year-old man who works with the security inspector at the airport also reported positive.

Separately, Inner Mongolia's health authority said on Saturday that it had confirmed two new coronavirus cases in Hulunbuir city, which is on the Chinese border with Russia. Mainland China reported another 18 asymptomatic cases on Nov. 20, up from 14 on the previous day.

It has so far reported an accumulated total of 86,414 COVID-19 cases, with the official death toll at 4,634.

