TN records 1,663 new COVID-19 cases; 18 fatalities

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI): Tamil Nadu added 1,663 new COVID- 19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall infection tally to 7,68,340, while 18 more fatalities took the toll to 11,586. Recoveries continued to outnumber new infections with 2,133 people getting discharged from various health facilities, totalling 7,43,838, a health department bulletin said.

Active cases stood at 12,916. Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a decline in new COVID-19 infections since November 13, recording below 2,000 cases since then.

The State capital logged 486 new cases, Chengalpet 116 and Coimbatore 148 while the rest were scattered across other districts. Six districts added new infections in single digits, the bulletin said.

Of the 7.68 lakh plus infections reported in the State, Chennai has accounted for 2,11,555 till date. As many as 69,190 samples were tested, taking the overall number of specimens examined to 1,14,70,429.

Of the 18 fatalities, 11 people died in government run hospitals and seven in private health care facilities. All the deceased had chronic illness or morbidities, the bulletin said.

While the youngest victim was a 35-year-old man, the eldest was a 93-year-old woman, who died of 'respiratory failure'. Two private labs in Kancheepuram and Kovilpatti and a government lab in Chennai received approval on Saturday for COVID-19 testing, taking the overall number of such facilities operating in the state to 217, the bulletin said.