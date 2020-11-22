Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Rajasthan imposes night curfew in 8 districts; increases no-mask fine

In marriages, religious, social, cultural functions and political events, only 100 people will be allowed. The cabinet also decided that day care treatment facilities in private hospitals will be available on a rate fixed by the state government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 00:38 IST
COVID-19: Rajasthan imposes night curfew in 8 districts; increases no-mask fine
The cabinet also decided that daycare treatment facilities in private hospitals will be available on a rate fixed by the state government. Image Credit: ANI

Amid spiralling COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan cabinet on Saturday decided to impose night curfew in 8 districts and increased the fine amount on not wearing a face mask from Rs 200 to Rs 500, an official release said. Those venturing out to attend marriages, purchase essentials, train, bus and air travellers, and people related to essential services will be exempted, it said.

The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met on Saturday night decided that a curfew will be clamped from 8 pm to 6 am in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara, it said. Markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial establishments in the urban areas of these districts will be closed by 7 pm and night curfew will start from 8 pm, it added.

A maximum of 75 per cent of employees will be called for duty in government and private offices in these districts where the number of employees is 100 or more. The staff will work on a rotation basis, the release said. In marriages, religious, social, cultural functions and political events, only 100 people will be allowed.

The cabinet also decided that daycare treatment facilities in private hospitals will be available on a rate fixed by the state government. Under this facility, critical COVID-19 patients will be sent back home in 2-3 hours after being given medication and treatment. It will also ease the availability of beds in hospitals, it said. It was informed in the meeting that hospitals attached with private medical colleges can now be acquired for making them dedicated COVID facilities if required, it said.

Also, the medical and health department will conduct door-to-door surveys in areas reporting a high number of cases, the release said. The number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to around 3,000 per day in November.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president urges G20 to avoid debt, bailouts in pandemic

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday urged fellow leaders from the 20 biggest world economies G20 to steer clear of debt and bailouts in the efforts to handle the COVID-19 crisis that has caused a global recession. From...

Meghalaya: 7 police personnel injured during protest at public hearing site

At least seven police personnel were injured after violence broke out during a public hearing for expansion of a limestone mining project in Meghalayas East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday, officials said. The violence erupted after memb...

Rugby-Rees-Zammit bags maiden try as Wales find relief with Georgia win

Teenage winger Louis Rees-Zammit scored a maiden try on his first start as a youthful Wales ended a six-game losing streak with an 18-0 victory over Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.Rees-Zammit also set up a try for replacement...

Portugal to ban domestic travel, close schools around national holidays

Portugal is to ban domestic travel and close schools around two upcoming holidays in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus ahead of Christmas, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Saturday. Travel between municipalities will be banned f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020