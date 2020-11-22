Nepal reports 1,669 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 220,000

Nepal's coronavirus caseload has reached 220,308 with 1,669 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population said on Sunday. In the Kathmandu Valley alone, 957 people tested positive for the coronavirus in a single day, it said.

As many as 5,699 people recovered from coronavirus, the highest recovery in a single day. With this, the total number of active cases has reached below 20,000. So far, 199,024 people have been discharged after treatment.

The country’s total number of coronavirus infections reached 220,308, with 1,669 new cases in the past 24 hours, the ministry said. The death toll has reached 1,321 with 16 new fatalities.

There are currently 19,963 active people undergoing treatment across the country. Nepal has so far conducted tests on 16,60,075 people.