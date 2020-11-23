India records more than 44,000 new coronavirus cases

India has recorded 44,059 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 9.14 million, data from the health ministry showed on Monday. India has the second-highest number of infections in the world, after the United States, but the rate of increase in India has dipped since it hit a peak in September.

New daily cases have come in at fewer than 50,000 for more than two weeks, according to a Reuters tally. Deaths rose by 511, according to the latest health ministry data, taking the total to 133,738.